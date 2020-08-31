Business plans to expand and add 30 jobs

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) -A business that began operations roughly one year ago plans to expand its facility and employ more people.
In an announcement Monday, Roach Manufacturing Corporation plans to add a 25,000 square-foot addition to the 22,000-square-foot facility in Caraway.
The corporation, headquartered in Trumann, added that facility to Caraway in 2019.
The 15 employees there manufacture conveyors and conveying equipment known as Roach Conveyors.
This expansion will also bring in new job positions. RMC plans to add 30 jobs with this addition over the next two years.
City, county, and state leaders commented on how the expansion will boost the economical and residential growth in Caraway.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson also attended the announcement and gave his remarks on the growth.
“We are a state of small communities, and if we forget our small communities, then we’ll stop growing and prospering as a state. We’re made up of that, but also, I grew up in a town exactly the same size of Caraway,” Hutchinson said.
“I identify with that small town, good education system, great community values, and we care for each other, and we also work hard. That’s what attracts industries to small towns as well as the larger places in Arkansas.”
