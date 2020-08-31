Chained, abandoned dogs rescued, taken to NEAHS

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Members of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office helped save several dogs Monday morning.
In a Facebook post, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society (NEAHS) said law enforcement found the dogs chained up and abandoned.
According to the post, deputies used bolt cutters to help free the dogs.
The dogs, named Brock and Kirby, were taken to the Humane Society.
Officials, there are asking for help with food donations to help feed the dogs and give them the nutrients they need.
Any donations can be mailed to NEAHS, 6111 E. Highland Dr., or you can donate online at neahs.org.
