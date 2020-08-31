Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas personnel to travel to Louisiana to help with power restoration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas announced Monday that they are sending 132 line workers to Louisiana to restore power after Hurricane Laura.
AECI announced they are sending 132 line workers and equipment to assist Beauregard Electric Cooperative of DeRidder, La, and Claiborne Electric in Homer, La.
Clay County Electric Cooperative of Corning and Craighead Electric Cooperative of Jonesboro will provide construction, repair, and right of way assistance.
Many of the electric systems in southwest Louisana are a complete loss and will need to be rebuild from the ground up.
“These linemen are dedicated to helping others in times of need and volunteered for this assignment. We are glad we are able to lend a hand to our fellow cooperative members in Louisiana,” said Buddy Hasten, president/CEO of Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation and Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc.
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said that men would be housed in a “tent city” that complies with COVID-19 guidelines.
Special air filters capable of removing 99.4% of the virus are being installed on the HVAC equipment. Beds are also being spread out farther than they usually would be.
Crews are expected to stay on the assignment for ten days, and then additional teams will be rotated into service.
