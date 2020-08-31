Electrical fire breaks out at elementary school, no injuries reported

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - An electrical fire broke out at Cherokee Elementary School Monday as students were being dismissed.
In a Facebook post, officials with the Highland School District said students and staff were prepared for the situation.
Emergency crews worked to control the fire.
No injuries were reported, as students boarded the buses quickly and officials notified parents of the situation.
According to the post, the source of the fire came from where the power line connects to the building on the roof.
Officials said the school smells of smoke, and the power source controls the air conditioners in both the second and fourth-grade wing of the building and the cafeteria.
Students will have a remote day on Tuesday, meaning students will complete a learning activity from home.
