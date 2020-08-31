High school students to return to class after learning virtually Monday

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cross County High School students pivoted to virtual learning Monday due to several staff members at the school being quarantined.
It was a decision Superintendent Dr. Nathan Morris said was made over the weekend.
“We have 30% of our high school staff go into quarantine,” Dr. Morris said.
He said for the safety of the students, they took Monday to hit the reset button and make sure they had staff in place going forward for the rest of the week.
“We are going to pull a couple of teachers from the elementary school,” Dr. Morris said. “We’ll have some aides in various classes.”
But through this, the classroom teacher in quarantine will be able to teach their classes via Zoom.
That will allow in-person classes to resume on Tuesday at Cross County High School.
Dr. Morris said students continued learning on Monday.
“We had a virtual learning day, it is set up just like they system is suppose to do,” Dr. Morris said. “Our ready for learning plan worked perfectly. We had our students online learning today. They had assignment due today and videos from their teachers so the educational process did take place today, it just wasn’t inside the four wall of the school.”
He said it is good that the virtual learning did work for students on Monday, but admitted it something you are not fully prepared for until it happens.
“You have to make adjustments and we did,” Dr. Morris said.
He hopes that parents understand that safety is the number one priority for the students and staff at Cross County and that if there were some issues with learning virtually on Monday to give the district a call.
“Let us know what didn’t work, we’re not perfect and we want to fix any glitches that we have going forward,” Dr. Morris said.
With members of the football coaching staff in quarantine, Friday night’s game against Hazen has been postponed.
He said if there is a chance that they can make up the Hazen and Harrisburg games, then they will look to do that.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.