Highland School District approved for CEP grant; all students qualify for free meals

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students in the Highland School District can now eat breakfast and lunch for free, thanks to being awarded a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) grant.
The grant is awarded to school districts in low-income areas.
To qualify, districts must meet requirements, including having at least 70 percent of their students meeting the qualifications for free and reduced lunch for three consecutive years.
Superintendent Don Sharp said the district is excited to help alleviate some financial burdens.
“It’s important for us to do what we can, and this was something we could do to reach out and help our families,” Sharp said. “It’s also important to us to know that our students do have the opportunity to be well-fed without it being a financial burden on the families.”
With the grant, households will no longer have to submit free and reduced lunch applications.
All students will be able to eat for free. Sharp said this is a fantastic development for the community.
He added that with COVID-19, many families have to deal with unexpected circumstances, including the loss of a job or medical bills.
He hopes that more students will participate in the breakfast and lunch program.
This is the first time Highland has been accepted for the grant, and the school will be locked into this program for the next four years.
