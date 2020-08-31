Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas hosts human trafficking lunch and learn

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Heightened concern about threats of human trafficking can be observed on social media. Sometimes, misinformation is spread.
Today, Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas hosted a human trafficking lunch and learn workshop.
Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas co-founder, Megan Brown says that she wants to educate the community so that they can keep themselves and their children safe.
“I want people to be educated on this issue and to really look at the experts that are out there in the field. What are the local, national, and state organizations saying that human trafficking really looks like? Because the spread of misinformation that is circulating online is making people scared and thinking that trafficking looks one way when it actually looks a totally different way,” said Brown.
For more information on human trafficking, you can visit the Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas website by clicking here. You can also call their helpline at 1-877-688-HOPE (4673).
