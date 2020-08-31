Leachville, Ark. man shot at Kennett bar

Kennett, Mo. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County, Ark. man is recovering after being shot at a bar in Kennett, Mo.
According to Kennett police, officers responded to 409 E. Second Street, Cowboy Up Bar & Grill, in reference to a person that had been shot.
Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Aurelio Galloso of Leacvhille, Ark.
Galloso was taken to NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro where he is listed in stable condition.
Police said the suspect, 23-year-old Kaleb Tribble of Kennett, Mo., was arrested at booked into the Dunklin County Jail.
Tribble is being held on several charges including First Degree Assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
