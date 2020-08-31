MSHP assists in Van Buren shooting investigation

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KAIT) - Van Buren Police Department and Carter County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Ozark Riverfront Campground at 5:00AM Monday morning.
According to investigators, a 31-year-old Dexter, MO man was shot by a member of his own party at the campsite.
Details do not rule out an accidental shooting and no arrest has been made.
Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is working closely with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and Van Buren Police Department during this investigation.
