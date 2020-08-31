NEA farmers continue to assess damages to crops after Tropical Storm Laura

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers across the state continue to assess the damage done to crops after Tropical Storm Laura slammed Arkansas last week.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, Laura was the first storm in state history to prompt a tropical storm warning.
University of Arkansas Agriculture Extension rice agronomist Jarrod Hardke said right now, “rice damage is luckily minimal.”
But that’s not the case for soybeans in Jackson County.
According to extension staff chair Matthew Davis, soybeans were the hardest hit from the storm.
“Soybeans have a lean to them,” Davis said. “Some that were four feet tall are around two feet tall now.”
“What I’ve seen are fields with tall soybean plants that have a severe lean, they’re not completely flat,” Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist, said.
“These fields should stand back up, but not completely,” Ross added. “They will have a lean the rest of the year. There shouldn’t be any yield impact, but they will be impossible to scout.”
In White County, farmers told extension agent Jan Yingling that despite roads covered with water and patches of field leaning, they felt they were spared with “most everything still standing.”
Down in Cross County, Extension Staff Chair Rick Wimberley said soybeans took the toughest hit, but rice and corn were still standing.
“I saw a lot of fields laying down. Don’t know if they can stand back up or not,” Wimberley said.
Up in Randolph County, Mike Andrews, extension staff chair, said Laura destroyed a farm shop near Biggers, flattened half a field of soybeans, and even flipped peanut vines out of the soil.
Despite the damage, Andrews told Region 8 News Monday he believes the county made it through better than they initially thought.
“Crop prices are not the best in the world. Everything else is more expensive to do, so they need every bushel they can get out of these fields,” Andrews said. “If you lose 20-30 bushels, that could be 100-150 dollars an acre. With these storms, we were pretty scared. We came out more fortunate than what I thought we were going to.”
“I’ve seen a handful of fields that are completely down and that’s going to make it extremely hard for harvest. If we keep getting the rain like we have been getting, that could affect grain quality.”
