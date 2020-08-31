Officials, citizens react to 3.6 magnitude earthquake

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many in northeast Arkansas said they felt the ground shake and rattle over the weekend.
The United States Geological Survey reported that a 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Northeast Arkansas. Officials say it happened in the Marked Tree area.
“You have a hurricane, a tropical storm and then you got a hurricane all in one week. It was weird,” Lepanto citizen, Kimberly Davis said.
For many others, add a tornado. Mother nature adding a 3.6 magnitude earthquake for the Region 8 area, and Kimberly Davis said she was home with her grandkids when it happened.
“We thought a tree had fallen in our yard or something,” Davis said.
Both Marked Tree Police and the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office reported no damage due to the earthquake.
But, officials from the Arkansas Geological Survey say a 3.6 magnitude earthquake is not unusual. The majority of earthquakes in the region are in the range of magnitudes 1-3.
And to date, Arkansas has had a total of 36 earthquakes this year alone.
Regarding the earthquake that happened Saturday, it was connected with the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ).
This area, which encompasses northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky, Tennessee, and northwest Mississippi, contains multiple faults which are all associated with the NMSZ.
