One dead after drowning on Little Red River

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died in a drowning after officials responded to a capsized boat on the Little Red River.
In a Facebook post from the Heber Springs Fire Department, Heber Springs Fire and Survival Flight EMS went near the 800-block of Ferguson Road just before 5:45 p.m. Monday.
The Cleburne County 911 Center upgraded the call to a possible water rescue and activated a “River Rescue” response.
Crews from the Heber Springs Fire Department, Cleburne County Search and Rescue, Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas Game & Fish all responded to the area.
After deploying a Survival Flight helicopter, boats, and personnel to the area, crews brought one person to safety.
However, another person died at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.