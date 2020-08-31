One dead after drowning on Little Red River

One person died after emergency crews in Cleburne County responded to a capsized boat on the Little Red River. (Source: Heber Springs Fire Department via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 31, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 9:49 PM

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died in a drowning after officials responded to a capsized boat on the Little Red River.

In a Facebook post from the Heber Springs Fire Department, Heber Springs Fire and Survival Flight EMS went near the 800-block of Ferguson Road just before 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The Cleburne County 911 Center upgraded the call to a possible water rescue and activated a “River Rescue” response.

Crews from the Heber Springs Fire Department, Cleburne County Search and Rescue, Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas Game & Fish all responded to the area.

After deploying a Survival Flight helicopter, boats, and personnel to the area, crews brought one person to safety.

However, another person died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

