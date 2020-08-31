Owner of Jerry’s Steak House passes away

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Jerry Pillow, the founder and namesake of Jerry’s Steak House of Trumann, has died.
According to a Facebook post from Jerry’s Steak House, Jerry passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 29.
The restaurant has elected to close Monday, Sep. 7 through Wednesday, Sep. 9, to mourn the passing of Jerry and celebrate his life.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will not be a gathering together to share memories, but prayers are requested for the family.
