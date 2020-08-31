Owner of Jerry’s Steak House passes away

Owner of Jerry’s Steak House passes away
Jerry Pillow, the founder and namesake of Jerry's Steak House of Trumann, has died. (Source: Jerry's Steak House on Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 31, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 7:40 PM

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Jerry Pillow, the founder and namesake of Jerry’s Steak House of Trumann, has died.

According to a Facebook post from Jerry’s Steak House, Jerry passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 29.

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that Jerry Pillow, founder and namesake of Jerry's Steak House, passed...

Posted by Jerry's Steak House on Monday, August 31, 2020

The restaurant has elected to close Monday, Sep. 7 through Wednesday, Sep. 9, to mourn the passing of Jerry and celebrate his life.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will not be a gathering together to share memories, but prayers are requested for the family.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.