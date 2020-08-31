SEMO Collectibles Show brings in more than a hundred to Miner

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Collectibles Show brought was busy on Sunday as it brought in more than a hundred people to the Miner Convention Center.
People were able to indulge in there interests by buying, selling, and trade sports-cards, memorabilia, coins and more.
Promoter of the event, Michael Wilkes, said they have seen more interest with people spending more time at their events due to the pandemic, and how people can’t go to the ballgames anymore.
“If you do it right, you can make money doing it,” Wilkes said. “More than that, it’s a hobby. It’s something for fun. It’s something to relax with and that’s what it’s all about.”
Wilkes said he is glad to see the interest grow in more younger people as well.
“I’ve started collecting when I was 10 years old,” Wilkes said. “I’ve collected on and off through the years and it’s wonderful to see this younger generation keeping this going because, if they don’t, it’s going to die out.”
We spoke with Mark Thomas who came down from St. Louis to the event to sell and buy some cards. He said it’s important he shows his children how collecting can be fun and help their future.
“At a young age, you get your kids more involved in the sports, they’re going to appreciate it over the years,” Thomas said. “When I was a kid, I was like 12 years old when I got into this. So I’ve been doing it for over 30 years and now I’m at the time where I can sell some of my cards at a good price and trying to teach my kids now to put it away and have an investment for later on down the road; so maybe college money one day.”
The event was hosted by Foul Pole Sports Cards.
The next SEMO Card & Coin Show is scheduled on September 12th at 9:30 a.m. at the Eagles Club in Cape Girardeau.
