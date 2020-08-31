Sharp County family survives electrocution

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A family in Sharp County was electrocuted after an antenna they were installing hit a high line wire.
The three members who were shocked are still recovering weeks later.
One minute, Danny Turner was putting a TV antenna up behind his house with his two daughters, Eternity and Maize. The next, the three of them were being airlifted to Memphis.
“There’s no reason why I should be alive,” Danny Turner said.
Turner was moving the antenna when a gust of wind came through, knocking the antenna into the line wire, shocking Turner and his daughters in the process.
“I started screaming like a Banshee,” Eternity said.
Danny’s wife, Teresa, was working outside when she heard Eternity scream. She knew she had to act quickly.
“One person is sitting down, and you see them running to you screaming,” Teresa said. “Then going around and waking another one up out of a seizure, and then another one is absolutely knocked out cold.”
A helicopter landed in a field on Bee Run Road in Hardy, and Danny and his daughters were airlifted to Memphis.
The two girls had injuries on their hands. Danny had two burn holes on the top of his head and two on the bottom of his feet.
Doctors said 7200 volts ran through his body, yet somehow, they all survived.
“Praise God that He kept me alive, kept the kids alive,” Danny said. “He ain’t done with me or I wouldn’t be here.”
Several people told Danny at the hospital that he should not be alive. Instead, the family returned home last week.
The family says they will be traveling to Memphis in the coming weeks for follow-up appointments.
Doctors have told Danny he may never walk right again. He says his goal is to prove them wrong.
