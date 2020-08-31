Silver Alert de-activated; Missing Baxter County man found safe

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Silver Alert for a missing Baxter County man has been de-activated.
According to dispatch with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Billy Blaine Miller was found safe.
This came after Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Miller, 75, of Mountain Home, on Sunday.
He was described as a white male, 5′3″, weighed 145 pounds, and had short gray hair and brown eyes.
He was believed to be driving a silver Chevy Silverado with a Texas license plate of #702T25.
