Silver Alert de-activated; Missing Baxter County man found safe

Billy Blaine Miller, 75 (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 30, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT - Updated August 31 at 4:58 PM

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Silver Alert for a missing Baxter County man has been de-activated.

According to dispatch with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Billy Blaine Miller was found safe.

This came after Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Miller, 75, of Mountain Home, on Sunday.

He was described as a white male, 5′3″, weighed 145 pounds, and had short gray hair and brown eyes.

He was believed to be driving a silver Chevy Silverado with a Texas license plate of #702T25.

