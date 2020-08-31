Strickland to announce ‘second phase’ of policing reform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland plans to announce the second phase of his effort to reform policing this week.
The mayor says he will name a new commission to focus on “reaching out to other community leaders for a deeper dive into re-imagining policing and their recommendations.”
It comes at a time when protests against police brutality seem to be rekindling across the country, including in Memphis.
After George Floyd’s death earlier this summer, Memphians took to the streets, demanding police reform.
In response, the city adopted “8 Can’t Wait” recommendations aimed at reducing police violence and pledged to provide more implicit bias and cultural sensitivity training for officers.
Strickland also pledged to strengthen the civilian police review board (CLERB), including by pushing state lawmakers to give it subpoena power.
“Phase One of this work was to listen and make immediate improvements, and we are continuing this work with the leaders of Black Lives Matter Memphis,” said Strickland.
In his weekly update on Friday, Strickland said it was now time for Phase Two.
“We will begin Phase Two by announcing a commission with the focus of reaching out to other community leaders for a deeper dive into re-imagining policing and their recommendations,” said Strickland.
The mayor said he will name the commission this week but did not provide any more details.
The mayor’s announcement came days after protesters returned to the streets in Memphis to protest the shooting of a 17-year-old, who was shot by U.S. Marshals.
Some activists and city council members say Strickland’s administration hasn’t done enough on police reform, and they’ve criticized the mayor for refusing to defund or cut the police department budget.
“The solution seems to be that we need a certain amount of commissioned police officers and part of what we’re saying is we can address the needs of our community without meeting that number with other resources and tools that we hope are part of this re-imagining,” said Cardell Orrin, executive director of Stand for Children Tennessee.
Now, as the mayor prepares to announce the next steps, supporters and skeptics alike will be watching closely.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.