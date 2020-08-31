What you need to know: Aug. 31

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It’s a foggy start to the day for many around Region 8 and you may need your umbrella.
More showers could happen later today.
At this time, it looks like the highest rain totals will be to our south where a cold front stalled. This will be the focal point for rain over the next few days.
Rain chances will linger around through the week, but a cold front comes through Thursday night.
News Headlines
A St. Louis police officer who was a “hero” to his family died Sunday after being shot.
Crashes on Highway 63 are drawing state attention, safety work is being done.
The state of Arkansas saw 478 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday as state officials say over 54,000 people have recovered from the virus since March.
Jonesboro police are investigating a homicide after receiving a call about an unattended death Saturday.
