Armorel Schools report students, staff in quarantine

ARMOREL, Ark. (KAIT) - The Armorel School District has confirmed that “a select group” of students and staff were placed under quarantine due to COVID-19.
Superintendent Tiffany Morgan told Region 8 News, “We do have a select group of teachers and students who have had to be quarantined. It affects both the elementary and high school campuses.”
Morgan added, “Our students will continue learning at home with Lincoln Learning. We also have virtual classes through Arkansas Virtual Academy. Their learning will continue to take place; they will just switch from a face-to-face model to a virtual one.”
Morgan said that most of the students chose to start the year in person.
Jonesboro and Cross County schools have also been hit with positive results and quarantines.
