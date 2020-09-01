Cape Girardeau man shoots at dogs after they cause thousands of dollars worth of damage to his property

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man said he’s had it with his neighbor’s dogs.
In fact, he said he fired shots at the dogs after they caused thousands of dollars worth of damage on his property.
“I don’t need somebody’s dog costing me money all the time,” he said.
A Cape Girardeau man, who does not want to be named, is talking about the issues he is having with two neighborhood dogs.
“They are chasing kids, they are biting people, they are killing cats and you know the dogs have already been deemed vicious,” he said.
He said these dogs have also destroyed his property, causing roughly $4,000 in damages to his vehicle.
“So then, I get my car back, got it done. Then this past Friday they were at my house again and they tore up another 300-dollar car cover and started chewing on my car again,” he said.
That’s when he said he used his handgun to fire shots at the dog.
Eugene Simpson lives in the neighborhood and has had a close encounter too.
“They’ve came at me with my three dogs that I was walking, but they went back when I yelled at them. But what if there’s a kid lose in the neighborhood are they going to kill them?” said Simpson.
But why haven’t these dogs been pick up by animal control?
Cape Nuisance Abatement Supervisor Ty Metzger said they’ve had multiple reports of the dog’s owner not controlling his animals
“His dogs have constantly been at large, he has been issued multiple summons for city animal licenses, dogs at large and now we’ve upped it to animal neglect, and we have also declared both dogs vicious,” he said.
That means the owner will have to go to court.
“If they appear in court or request a trial or maybe they want to plead guilty. The judge still at that time would have the right to determine whether or not we take possession of that animal and/or it be euthanized,” said Metzger.
Both of these residents just want something done before someone gets hurt.
“I hope that they take the dogs into custody and since there’s allegedly complaints against the owner, that they do something to the owner,” said Simpson.
“Take them, take him, take both of them, make sure that they are not hurting anybody or any animals,” he said.
The Friday morning shooting is still under investigation. No one has been charged.
