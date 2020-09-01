Court upholds dismissal of suit against Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal appeals court upholds the dismissal of a conservative group’s lawsuit against Arkansas State University, which alleges that the school limited free speech on campus.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that on Monday, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals found that a university policy that has since been repealed was unconstitutional in regards to a student recruiting members to an unregistered organization.
In 2017, attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom filed the lawsuit on behalf of student Ashlyn Hoggard and conservative group Turning Point USA.
Hoggard had tried to recruit members for a Turning Point chapter, but an official told her she was not allowed.
