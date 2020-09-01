Craighead Co. Deputy Prosecutor partners with U.S. Attorney Office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Charlene Davidson Henry has been named a special assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.
Henry is a Jonesboro resident and has been practicing law in Arkansas since 1999.
Henry was hired by United States Attorney Cody Hiland for the Eastern District of Arkansas.
“Violent crime reduction has been the top priority of our office and we want to continue by focusing on Craighead County,” said U.S. Attorney Hiland. “We are confident that Ms. Henry’s training and experience will make her an asset to our team and will have an impact on reducing violent crime in Northeast Arkansas.”
U.S. Attorney Offices across the nation have hired state prosecutors, who can work federal cases while also maintaining their current state positions.
In 2017, the Eastern District of Arkansas has emphasized partnerships with Special Assistant United States Attorney in order to carry an increased caseload.
The Eastern District of Arkansas had one of the highest caseloads in 2018 due to an increased number of prosecutions of felons who possess firearms. The heavy focus on violent crimes resulted in fewer homicides in Little Rock as well as West Memphis according to a press release.
Charlene Davidson Henry will be handling firearm investigations that are a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
This a national initiative that brings together law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and community leaders to violent crime problems in a community and develop solutions to address them.
