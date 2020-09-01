Craighead Electric receives $100 million loan for broadband use

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. Senator John Boozman and U.S. Representative Rick Crawford attended a broadband announcement with Craighead Electric Cooperative Tuesday in Jonesboro.
According to a Facebook post, the two announced a federal investment where Craighead Electric Cooperative received a $100 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
This loan allows Craighead Electric to connect more than 2,000 customers, along with building 348 miles of line in northeast Arkansas.
In the post, Boozman said investing in broadband strengthens the economy and expands opportunities for healthcare, agriculture, and education.
