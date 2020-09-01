Dyersburg student tased, charged with assaulting an officer after incident at school

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg High School student is in custody after an incident at school Tuesday.
Dyersburg Police Chief Steven Isbell said a school resource officer tased the student following the incident at school, but police haven’t released any other information about the incident.
Per Dyersburg Police Department protocol, paramedics responded to the school to evaluate the juvenile who was later taken to McDowell Center for Children.
The student is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.