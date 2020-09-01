Five kickoff times set for 2020 Razorback football

The Saturday, Oct. 17 week four home matchup against Ole Miss will take place at 11 a.m. CT, 2:30 p.m. CT or 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network or SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform. The Razorbacks have won four of the last six matchups against the Rebels and will feature a matchup of first-year head coaches in Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin.