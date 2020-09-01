Gamble Home Furnishings donates backpacks and food items to Trumann School District

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gamble Home Furnishings donated over 100 backpacks filled with non-perishable food items to Trumann School District.
According to a press release, the Gamble Home staff delivered the backpacks and food items to Trumann Elementary on Tuesday as part of “Operation Pack the Snacks.”
Normally, the company holds a backpack and school supply drive, so Operation Pack the Snacks was a first for the company.
“We wanted to do something different this year considering the back to school climate and what we feel the kids in the community could really benefit the most from, meals,” owner Chris Gamble said.
Trumann School District provides education to an average of 1,600 students, with about 120 teachers from its four schools.
The district’s counselors and social workers helped unload and accept the donations.
