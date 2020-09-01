Greene County offering COVID-19 testing this week

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 1, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 8:38 PM

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you live in or near Greene County and would like a COVID-19 test, you have the opportunity to do so this week.

According to a Facebook post by the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, a COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing will take place Thursday, Sept. 3, from 3-6 p.m.

Posted by Greene County Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

The testing will happen at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive.

According to the post, there will be no screenings and no out of pocket expense.

Anyone wanting a COVID-19 test, with or without symptoms, are encouraged to participate.

