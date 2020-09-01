Greene County offering COVID-19 testing this week

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you live in or near Greene County and would like a COVID-19 test, you have the opportunity to do so this week.
According to a Facebook post by the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, a COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing will take place Thursday, Sept. 3, from 3-6 p.m.
The testing will happen at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive.
According to the post, there will be no screenings and no out of pocket expense.
Anyone wanting a COVID-19 test, with or without symptoms, are encouraged to participate.
