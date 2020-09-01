Heavy downpours causing flooding and power outages

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As heavy rain moves through Region 8, it’s dropping a lot of rain in a short amount of time causing flash flooding issues.
Areas west of Jonesboro have radar estimates of 1.50″+ so far this morning.
This was the scene on Burke Ave. around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Jeff Presley with E-911 Jonesboro has reported some scattered power outages, and some streets being overtaken by floodwaters.
Huntington, Monroe, and Matthews Streets are all flooded and impassable, according to Presley.
Presley reported that the 400 block of Washington and Monroe over had as much as 12 inches of water on the roadway.
A flash flood warning was also issued for Craighead County around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
