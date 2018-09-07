Heavy Rain Possible Again on Wednesday

We’ll get a break overnight, but another round of rain is expected near sunrise Wednesday morning. Any heavy rain could lead to flash flooding issues. If you come across water covering a roadway, turn around and find another route. More rain is possible in the afternoon bringing the threat of even higher rainfall amounts. Some locations may see another 2-3 inches throughout the day. While the severe threat looks pretty low, we can’t rule out a strong gust of wind. We’re not expecting tornado warnings like what we saw on Tuesday. As always, we’ll be watching it. The rain will move out Thursday night or early Friday morning. Better feeling air comes in for the weekend. Overnight temperatures could get close to the 50s Saturday and Sunday morning.