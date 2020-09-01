Jonesboro lawmaker explains planned lawsuit against Arkansas Department of Health Director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - Governor Asa Hutchinson says he will comment further on a lawsuit against the State’s Secretary of Health once it’s filed.
Several lawmakers are standing behind the suit including State Representative Dan Sullivan, of Jonesboro.
According to a report from content partner KATV, Sullivan says health directives such as requiring face masks and limiting the operations of businesses – should have been decisions reviewed by the general assembly.
Sullivan is joined by nearly two dozen other Republican lawmakers who plan to file the suit against Dr. Jose Romero – the State’s Secretary of Health.
You may be familiar with Romero – he was appointed to the position by the governor – after Dr. Nate Smith left just last month.
The lawsuit, which Sullivan plans to file Thursday, claims issuing directives without legislative overnight is an abuse of authority.
The suit also challenges the governor’s state of emergency declaration first issued in March and has since extended multiple times –
Sullivan adds – under the administrative procedures act – an emergency rule may not be in effect for more than 120 days.
The governor was asked about this lawsuit during Monday and Tuesdays’ daily press briefings.
He says he completely disagrees with the suit.
“This is not legislator initiated, this is initiated by the citizens who are losing their businesses who have parents and grandparents in nursing homes who felt like the restrictions were overbearing on school children, little kids in elementary school wearing masks and can’t breathe and coming home on hot buses. They’re the ones that contacted us and said that we need you to have some input,” Sullivan said.
The governor went on to say he trusts his trained public health team versus lawmakers.
