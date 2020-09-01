Jonesboro Municipal Airport receives nearly $1.5 million in grants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Municipal Airport will receive $1.46 million for reconstruction projects.
The grant money will be used to strengthen the runway for larger planes, as well as reconstructing runway lighting, taxiway lights, and guidance signs.
The grant was discussed during the airport commission meeting Tuesday afternoon. There is currently no timeline as to when these projects are expected to begin.
Airport Manager George Jackson says he’s relieved the airport is finally getting to the re-construction phase following March’s tornado.
“It’s been a long, long road, but the goals that we’ve set to get accomplished, we’ve accomplished,” Jackson said. “Now, we’re moving on to the rebuild, to the actual hangar constructions.”
The hangar construction Jackson mentioned is a new tee hangar for airplane storage that is being planned.
This caused a ton of discussion at the meeting, as the commission worked through specifications of the hangar and which bid they wanted to choose for the project.
The committee voted Bailey Contractors to lead the project to build the new hangar. The timeline is expected to take six months.
Other topics of discussion at the meeting include a new fire station and additional hangars.
While the commission did receive a grant to work on some projects, they are still waiting to get approved for other projects, including an environmental study.
Jackson says that he is thrilled about the progress the airport has made since the tornado in March, even saying in the meeting that “we’re on the right track” and “we’re down to rebuilding what’s missing.”
