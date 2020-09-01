Jonesboro schools report employee tests positive for COVID; 8 others quarantined

On Monday, August 31, 2020, the Jonesboro School District learned that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The positive case has resulted in eight employees being sent home and quarantined for the next 14 days, per the Arkansas Department of Health. An email was sent out to alert parents of students and employees at the campuses that were involved. Currently, there were no students who were considered probable close contacts (within 6 ft. for a cumulative total of 15 minutes). The district is continuing to closely monitor this situation and work closely with the Arkansas Department of Health. Due to HIPAA, no identifying information can be shared at this time. As always, we want to keep our parents informed and keep the safety of our faculty, staff and students as our top priority.

Dr. Kim Wilbanks, Superintendent of Jonesboro Public Schools