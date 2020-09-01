Jonesboro schools report employee tests positive for COVID; 8 others quarantined

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro School District reported Tuesday that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Kim Wilbanks, Superintendent of Jonesboro Public Schools, said in a press release that the one positive case has resulted in eight employees being sent home and quarantined for the next 14 days, per the Arkansas Department of Health.
Dr. Wilbanks said no students were considered ’probable close contacts,’ which means no students were within 6 ft. for a total of 15 minutes of the positive employee.
Due to HIPAA, no identifying information can be shared at this time.
Dr. Wilbanks’ full press release:
Cross County elementary and high school have both had teachers test positive, sending a class home and turning the high school into virtual learning Monday.
