Kelsey Plum added to Arkansas women’s basketball staff as graduate assistant

After her college career was over, Plum was selected No. 1 Overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the San Antonio Stars. Over the course of her three-year career, both with the Stars in San Antonio and with the Aces after the franchise’s relocation to Las Vegas, Plum has averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in just under 25 minutes per game. She was named to the league’s All-Rookie team following her first season, and in her second season in Las Vegas, Plum helped guide the Aces to the WNBA Semifinals, where they would fall to the eventual WNBA Champions, the Washington Mystics. Plum has also played professionally overseas, joining Fenerbahce in 2017-18. She would play two seasons with the team, helping her squad win back-to-back Turkish League Championships, and the Turkish Cup in 2018-19.