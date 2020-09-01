Memphis Zoo education team launches ‘Wildlife Wishes’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The team recently launched “Wildlife Wishes” featuring Memphis Zoo animal ambassadors and their interpreters. More than a dozen animals including reptiles, birds, and mammals, are available to choose from and each animal comes with a conservation message too.
You can send “Wildlife Wishes” for a birthday, an anniversary, or just because.
“A lot of people are having to celebrate things virtually. This is a great way to send a message to friends and family. This is also an opportunity to see animals that you may not get to see during your regular zoo visits,” director of education Christina Dembiec said.
The Memphis Zoo education team serves to create a way for audiences to build compassion for wildlife through learning and understanding the world around them.
“Connecting people with wildlife is very important to us, and this is a way to help celebrate with our zoo fans and teach them about our incredible animal ambassadors,” animal interpreter Bella Corley said.
To learn more about “Wildlife Wishes,” please visit memphiszoo.org/wildlife-wishes.
