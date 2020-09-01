Pocahontas wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/28/20)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. 1,328 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Pocahontas beat Greene County Tech by 567 votes.
2019 All-State quarterback Dawson Chester launches one downfield, Rob Mason makes the great grab but he’s not done. He’ll shed some defenders and head to the endzone. The Redskins beat Southside 49-33.
Yarnell’s will donate $200 to the Pocahontas booster club, the Redskins are the Sweetest Play of the Week.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.