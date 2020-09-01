Poplar Bluff man facing gun charges

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing gun charges after police respond to a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Terrell Romell Williams, Jr., 29, of Poplar Bluff, was taken to the Butler County Jail pending formal charges of stealing a firearm, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to police, he was on probation and federal charges are anticipated from the ATF.
Police say they received a citizen report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind the Valley Plaza Shopping Center on N. Westwood Blvd., while all the businesses were closed.
The officer found a Chevrolet passenger vehicle parked behind the businesses with a man, identified as Williams, sitting in the driver’s seat and a woman sitting in the passenger seat.
While talking to them, the officer said he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw a gun in the passenger floorboard.
During a search of the vehicle, police say they found three 9mm handguns, along with seven magazines and about 70 rounds of ammunition. All of it was seized due to Williams having prior felony convictions for drugs and weapons offenses.
According to police, they learned one of the handguns was reported stolen from Butler County.
They say Williams admitted the stolen gun that was under the driver’s seat belonged to him.
