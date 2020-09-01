Sikeston man released from prison in 2018 back behind bars

By Kathy Sweeney | August 31, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 7:13 AM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man released from prison in 2018 after a murder charge against him was dismissed is now back behind bars.

David Robinson is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault and tampering with a victim in a felony assault case.

David Robinson after he was transferred to the Cape Girardeau County Jail. (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)

The new case against Robinson comes from Scott County, but he’s currently being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

Robinson entered a not guilty plea during a court hearing earlier on Monday, August 31.

He’ll go back before a judge to try and get his bond reduced on September 9.

In May 2020, Robinson reached an $8 million settlement with the City of Sikeston for wrongful conviction and incarceration.

