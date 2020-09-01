Solar plant to generate “Greene” energy in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Industry and city groups work together to go green by adding a solar plant within the city limits of Paragould.
Paragould Light, Water, and Cable partnered with the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to install a solar plant field filled with solar panels.
The solar plant will be located at the intersections of Highway 358 and Highway 69. The 10-acre plant will hold 4,692 panels.
Funding for the project comes from money collected through an existing tax set in place through the EDC.
“Our biggest concern is we want to make sure that we keep our power costs low and we don’t impact our current customers,” PLWC general manager Darrell Phillips said.
Once online, the solar plant will supply enough energy to supply around 200 homes with electricity which will benefit all PLWC customers.
“We need to keep our rates low because that helps us basically to recruit industry,” he said.
Not only does this benefit customers’ bills, but it will also make the city more attractive to industries, according to Phillips.
PLWC plans for the solar plant to be online next summer. Phillips hopes this will lead to more green electricity in the future.
