Three more Arkansas State football matchups will air on national television

A-State is set to begin its seventh season under head coach Blake Anderson, who received the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. Anderson will enter the year with 47 victories, which are just five shy of tying the second most in school history among all head coaches. The Red Wolves also claimed Sun Belt titles in 2015 and 2016 under Anderson, who has guided the program to 36 Sun Belt wins for the second most ever by any of the conference’s all-time head coaches.