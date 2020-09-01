What you need to know: Sept. 1

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8
It’s another rainy start across parts of Region 8.
Showers and thunderstorms will spread across Region 8 early today and leave many with about an inch of rainfall.
No severe weather is expected this time around.
Rainy weather continues Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a slow-moving cold front.
News Headlines
One person died in a drowning after officials responded to a capsized boat on the Little Red River.
Farmers across the state continue to assess the damage done to crops after Tropical Storm Laura slammed Arkansas last week.
President Donald Trump is offering himself as the leader best positioned to keep Americans safe, a day after Democratic rival Joe Biden assailed him over the deadly protests that have sprung up on his watch.
Many in northeast Arkansas said they felt the ground shake and rattle over the weekend.
Adam Jones and Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.