A-State reports alleged sexual assault

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University released a Campus Security Notice of an alleged sexual assault that occurred Tuesday evening.
According to the notice, Title IX received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred at 125 Dean Street during the evening hours of Sept. 1.
The report also included information that the suspect was allegedly involved in two additional incidents with a different victim on the evening of August 30, 2020, at 125 Dean Street and 101 N. Caraway.
The report states that all the victims and suspect are known acquaintances.
The school and police are investigating the matter.
To report any information concerning this incident, you’re asked to contact the A-State Title IX Office immediately at (870) 972-2015.
