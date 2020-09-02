ARCA returns to Memphis International Raceway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Auto Racing returns to the round track at Memphis International Raceway later this month as the ARCA series brings its end of season championship to the Bluff City.
The Inaugural Sioux Chief Showdown Championship is the final event of the ARCA Menards Series. The Shelby County Health Department worked with MIR to permit a limited number of spectators to attend the event at the 3/4-mile paved oval track.
Top teams from the ARCA Menards Series, the ARCA Menards Series East and West, battle it out to determine the inaugural champion of the ten-race ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown Series.
The race is set for Sept. 26.
