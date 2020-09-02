Arkansas football reveals 2020 road uniforms

Former head coach Chad Morris spearheaded the move back to a classic look for the Razorbacks. He was asked about it during 2019 SEC Media Days. “When I first got -- I guess I was at Arkansas maybe two weeks and I got with our equipment group, and I asked, ‘How can we get back to that uniform?’ To me, that was a traditional look. With the way the process happens, you have to order things a year, year-and-a-half out,” he said in July 2019. They debuted the red home uniforms in the 2019 season.