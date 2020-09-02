Arkansas football reveals 2020 road uniforms

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas revealed their 2020 road uniforms today. It’s a modern Nike version of what the Razorbacks wore in 2007 (that uni was adidas).
Former head coach Chad Morris spearheaded the move back to a classic look for the Razorbacks. He was asked about it during 2019 SEC Media Days. “When I first got -- I guess I was at Arkansas maybe two weeks and I got with our equipment group, and I asked, ‘How can we get back to that uniform?’ To me, that was a traditional look. With the way the process happens, you have to order things a year, year-and-a-half out,” he said in July 2019. They debuted the red home uniforms in the 2019 season.
The first game we’ll possibly see the road unis are October 3rd when the Hogs travel to Mississippi State.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.