Bentonville removing Confederate monument from square

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Crews in Bentonville are removing a Confederate monument that had been on display in the city’s downtown square for more than a century.
The monument is owned by the Arkansas division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
It will be refurbished then put on display at a private park.
The monument depicts a Confederate soldier.
It has been on display in Bentonville’s downtown square since 1908.
