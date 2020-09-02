Brookland police respond to car/train crash on School Street

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland police have responded to a car/train crash at the School Street railroad crossing, according to authorities.
According to Brookland police, the car’s axle broke while it was on the tracks and the people who were inside were able to get out safely.
The train hit the car, and the car damaged the crossing signals, authorities said.
The intersection is expected to be blocked for at least another hour.
