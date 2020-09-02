Casey’s General Stores launches curbside pickup

(KFVS) - Casey’s General Stores is now offering curbside pickup to serve its communities in a new and convenient way.
With more than 100 products to choose from, the Casey’s app provides guests with an easy way to get the pizza they love, snacks they want and the essentials they appreciate.
Guests at more than 2,000 stores across the company’s 16-state footprint can order for curbside pickup with the Casey’s app or online at Caseys.com at no additional cost.
Casey’s added curbside pickup as a shopping option to continue practicing enhanced safety precautions and provide guests with convenient choices.
