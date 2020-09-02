Food Bank of NEA sees large increase in need during COVID-19 pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has made food insecurity a big issue in northeast Arkansas.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas has seen a huge increase in those needing food. Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Hannah says that need is up over 40 percent.
Hannah said during a normal period of time, the food bank would have about 71,800 people that are designated as food insecure, meaning they did not have reliable access to enough affordable and nutritious food to meet their needs.
During the pandemic, those numbers have increased and more people are relying on food pantries and food distributions.
“We have increased our food distribution by about 1.8 million pounds between March and August of this year,” Hannah said.
She said that’s a 41% increase over the same time period from 2019.
With that increase, the food bank is working to meet the higher demand.
“We need the help of our community now more than ever,” Hannah told Region 8 News.
The food bank is depending on you to take part in Hunger Action Month. The event takes place annual during the month of September.
You can help by making a nonperishable food donation. Examples of those items are:
- Peanut Butter
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Canned Tuna
- Rice
- Canned Meats
- Canned Vegetables
- Canned Fruits
- Soups & Stews
- Personal care items: soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, and toothbrushes
Specifically, the food bank is always in need of canned goods and boxed dinners, Hannah said.
You can also donate money. The food bank accepts checks and online donations.
The food bank hopes you openly show your support on raising awareness about food insecurity.
Sept. 10 is recognized as Hunger Action Day. Everyone is encouraged to wear orange.
For a full list of actions that you can take for this month, or year-round, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.