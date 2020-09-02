Football Friday Night (9/4/20)

Week 2 of Football Friday Night features several matchups pitting 1-0 teams. Our Game of the Week is Nettleton at Pocahontas. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Schoonover Stadium.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - September 4th, 2020
Game of the Week: Nettleton at Pocahontas
Cabot at Jonesboro
Valley View at Gosnell
Westside at Brookland
Rivercrest at Paragould
Greene County Tech at Vilonia
Wynne at West Memphis
Osceola at Blytheville
East Poinsett County at Manila
Harrisburg at Trumann
Mountain View at Hoxie
Batesville at Greenbrier
Southside at Mayflower
St. Plus X (MO) at Piggott
Cave City at Corning
Thayer (MO) at Highland
