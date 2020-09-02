Group sues challenging Arkansas’ rejection of petitions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Supporters of initiatives that would overhaul Arkansas’ redistricting process and its primaries for most offices are asking a federal judge to force the state to count signatures that had been submitted in favor of the proposals.
The lawsuit by the League of Women Voters filed Wednesday followed the state Supreme Court’s decision to block the proposed constitutional amendments from the ballot.
Justices sided with the secretary of state’s decision that supporters did not comply with a requirement to certify their canvassers passed criminal background checks.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.