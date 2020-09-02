Influx of COVID-19 cases reported in New Madrid Co.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - After months of affecting big cities, COVID-19 is now hitting some rural areas hard.
In New Madrid County, Missouri, the number of cases is growing, which has health officials concerned.
“I don’t think it’s reached its peak. Because with school starting, I expect to see more numbers as well,” said Health Department Administrator Jane Dees. “Our cases keep increasing. In the county we’ve seen approximately seven new cases per day this past week. And we’re trying to address it as fast as we can.”
New Madrid County Ambulance District Administrator John Burden said, in the last two weeks he’s transported two or three positive coronavirus patients a day.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 1, the health department reports 406 New Madrid County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including five deaths.
Currently there are 53 active cases.
The concern is not just in New Madrid County.
Burden also services the surrounding four counties in the area.
“It’s here! Well of course it takes a while to travel. And we were very low numbers for a very long time but then our surrounding counties started growing so much,” said Dees.
She says you should continue to follow the CDC guidelines to protect yourself, during these trying times.
“It’s always changing. We may come out and say one thing one day but then they change it and it’s another way. It’s new for everyone,” she said.
